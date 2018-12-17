Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 62.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 80,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,088 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, down from 129,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 3.50M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 44.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $537,000, down from 14,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 615,939 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) by 7,971 shares to 12,774 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

More recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Thewrap.com which released: “Mark Shapiro Promoted to President of Endeavor – TheWrap” on December 10, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Equity Residential Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner Recognized as Top-Rated Real Estate Company – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential floats $400M in green bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $325.09M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. EQT’s profit will be $160.27 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $584.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 708,736 shares to 873,919 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: EQT’s board to seek talks with Rice brothers on business plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why These Natural Gas Stocks Plunged in November – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “EQT Corporation: EQT Postpones Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Guidance and Updated Analyst Presentation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in General Dynamics, At Home Group, STMicroelectronics NV, TOTAL SA, EQT, and Hilton Worldwide â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.