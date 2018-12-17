Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12 million, up from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 484,374 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 12.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.53 million, up from 136,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 4.12M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR

Among 8 analysts covering Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ingredion Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 8 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Stephens. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 18. Jefferies maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) rating on Friday, October 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $145.0 target. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, January 29. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 14. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Profund Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 7,215 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 109,727 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 24,359 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 93,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 380,010 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company holds 692 shares. Andra Ap holds 102,800 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Putnam Investments Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 818,827 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 12,039 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 257,664 shares to 971,707 shares, valued at $59.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 336,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,650 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,336 are owned by Wealthtrust. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 5,338 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 44,997 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech accumulated 4,331 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur, Missouri-based fund reported 69,800 shares. Chem National Bank has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wexford Cap Lp reported 34,414 shares stake. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated reported 23,036 shares. Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Benchmark Cap Advsrs accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Century Companies holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 804,019 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 618,524 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.37% or 77,810 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc accumulated 43,114 shares or 1% of the stock.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 19. The rating was downgraded by OTR Global to “Mixed” on Monday, September 19. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Monday, April 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18500 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 8 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Conviction Buy” on Wednesday, April 5. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CAT in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26.

