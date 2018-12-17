Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 95.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $618,000, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 66.09M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,165 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.27M, up from 83,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 2.70M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Ardsley Advisory Partners, which manages about $862.45 million and $742.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 1.44 million shares to 4.41M shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Do Valuations Matter For AMD Heading Into 2019? – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade Talks, Apple News, & the Outlook for AMD Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMD Stock Go on a Bull Run Once Again? – Nasdaq” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Online.net Deploys AMD EPYC Processors in its Bare-Metal Server Offering, Boosts Performance for its Dedicated Hosting Services – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 70,399 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 168,017 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 7.05M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 78,607 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 27,110 shares. Strs Ohio reported 17,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 804,129 shares. 1,201 are held by Tower Llc (Trc). Atria Investments Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 23,451 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.09% or 17,000 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca accumulated 863,900 shares. M Secs has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 136,585 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 34% are positive. Advanced Micro had 152 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Northland Capital to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 27. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Thursday, June 16 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, May 2. Mizuho maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, June 1. Susquehanna maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $15.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, July 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 29 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Rosenblatt.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMD’s profit will be $59.97 million for 80.46 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $500.17 million activity. ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT also sold $2.71M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, June 19. On Monday, July 16 the insider Papermaster Mark D sold $1.16 million. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold 22.00M shares worth $425.15M. 391,046 shares were sold by WOLIN HARRY A, worth $9.68 million on Wednesday, August 29. Su Lisa T had sold 175,553 shares worth $3.81 million. Another trade for 18,006 shares valued at $344,635 was sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of stock. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909 on Wednesday, June 20. $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 42,450 shares valued at $3.82 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,678 shares to 229,087 shares, valued at $25.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,680 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $55 target in Monday, December 7 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Sunday, October 29. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 22. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, May 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. UBS maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company holds 182,555 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 132,634 shares. First Dallas holds 26,764 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,464 shares. Van Eck Corp owns 182,305 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru holds 1.24% or 84,943 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 3.00 million shares. 142,899 are owned by Middleton And Communication Inc Ma. Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,100 shares. Sit Inv Associates owns 408,500 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 413,668 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Charter Tru Commerce, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 146,684 shares. 42,573 were reported by Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company.