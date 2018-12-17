Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 104,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.76 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 398,961 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Northern Technologies Internat (NTIC) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Northern Technologies Internat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 614 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has risen 43.54% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC)

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 58.com had 26 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 26 by CLSA. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 11 by CLSA. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 11. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 14. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 12. As per Friday, July 8, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, October 15. As per Friday, November 11, the company rating was downgraded by Brean Capital. TH Capital initiated 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) on Wednesday, May 10 with “Buy” rating.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 209,886 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $111.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.