Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 83.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,736 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424,000, down from 58,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.70 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 1.13 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $345.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 14. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Scotia Capital maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Friday, February 16. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $57.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Macquarie Research. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 28 report. Citigroup initiated Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $44 target. On Tuesday, February 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold”. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $428,207 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, December 4. WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C sold $776,025 worth of stock or 16,371 shares. Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Monday, December 3.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 5,819 shares to 356,567 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, June 22. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 3 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 9 by Guggenheim. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Zacks upgraded The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Sunday, August 16 to “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 5 report.