Mkp Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 250.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30M, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $8.58 during the last trading session, reaching $357.13. About 4.32 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla Bonds Inch Up After Production Report; 14/05/2018 – TESLA CONSIDERED ADDING EYE TRACKING AND STEERING-WHEEL SENSORS TO AUTOPILOT SYSTEM – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – A new report alleges that Tesla has repeatedly mislabeled and under-counted worker injuries making its safety record appear better than it actually is; 16/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutors investigate fatal Tesla crash; 29/05/2018 – Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode hit a parked California police car; 12/05/2018 – Tesla Executive Leaves for Alphabet Self-Driving-Car Unit Waymo; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but their bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 12/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating [Update]; 03/05/2018 – Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call. Here are highlights

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $57.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1534.82. About 4.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This Company Just Got a Big Boost From Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Is Serious About Live Sports – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon invites users to help Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Correction Spells Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Baird’s Takeaways From Amazon’s AWS re:Invent (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2. Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66M. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 2,000 shares worth $3.96M on Wednesday, September 12. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $1200.0 target. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, December 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $200000 target. Aegis Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1289.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 29. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by William Blair. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partner Investment Management Limited Partnership accumulated 837 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,361 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,479 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest accumulated 7,221 shares or 6.25% of the stock. 14,625 were reported by Cap Ok. Cookson Peirce Incorporated reported 126 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V invested 2.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 850 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Company holds 1,711 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 13,430 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Com invested in 2.45% or 22,148 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 308,478 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Capital Sarl holds 6,725 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 214 are held by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id. Bb&T Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 5 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 755 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,024 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 984 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gvo Asset Mngmt holds 3.33% or 36,000 shares. Capital Guardian has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested in 0.01% or 3,972 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 26 by CFRA. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, August 7 by CFRA. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Monday, August 17. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 8. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, August 3 report. Guggenheim maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, November 10. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $430.0 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $296,548 activity. Musk Kimbal had sold 1,875 shares worth $573,750 on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 29,844 shares valued at $10.00M was bought by Musk Elon. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $5.23 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. 3,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $1.02M were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14.