New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $72.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1518.92. About 6.76 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 73.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 42,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, up from 57,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 772,315 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $366.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,188 shares to 262 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,106 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for The Carlyle Group, Gaming and Leisure Properties, FTI Consulting, Lear, HMS, and ServiceNow â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GLPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slow roll expected for PA sports betting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Forget Casinos And Play the Gaming Market This Way? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Ladenburg. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was initiated by Ladenburg with “Buy”. Jefferies initiated it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $36 target in Friday, February 9 report. SunTrust upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Thursday, January 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 17. Bank of America downgraded the shares of GLPI in report on Thursday, December 15 to “Underperform” rating.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. Urdang E Scott bought $171,350 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Marshall Joseph W III also bought $33,330 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rech And Management Communication has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 427,650 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 116,232 shares. 44,700 were reported by Art Advisors Ltd Llc. Daiwa Gru has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 30,000 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 7,251 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2.46M shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 6,700 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Capital World Invsts reported 7.89 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 17,900 shares. 15,742 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 27,243 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Is Serious About Live Sports – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman’s fortuitous coincidence in Queens deal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WSJ: Amazon Pay coming to stores? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The New Amazon Blockchain Products Could Be Huge for AMZN – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11. The company was maintained on Friday, September 23 by Mizuho. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Robert W. Baird.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yield Municipal Index Etf by 66,481 shares to 50,374 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 16,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,648 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M. Shares for $3.09 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 500 shares valued at $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million. $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31M on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,514 shares. Bar Harbor Tru holds 0.32% or 330 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 229 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Country Retail Bank holds 28,375 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Eii Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Registered Advisor has 3,364 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 66,090 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 6,289 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Narwhal Management invested in 2,840 shares. Product Prns Limited Liability holds 1.43% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 486,480 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 7,500 shares stake. Violich Management reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altfest L J & reported 1.48% stake. Tremblant Cap Gp reported 55,814 shares or 5.87% of all its holdings.