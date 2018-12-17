Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 231 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.92M, up from 7,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $63.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1528.64. About 6.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 46.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 11,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06M, down from 25,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 26.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 4,108 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $8.02 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, August 21. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advisors New York has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co reported 27,067 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 7.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,000 shares. Herald Inv Management Limited owns 2,000 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 121 shares. Arrow Financial holds 3.91% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 148,730 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 6.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 388 shares. Soros Fund Management holds 22,100 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,602 shares. Aimz Invest Llc invested in 0.17% or 129 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company reported 170,953 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 2. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, January 9. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Might Make an Affordable Streaming Stick – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSJ: Amazon Pay coming to stores? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Versus All Others: A New Risk Developing? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: “Record” UK Black Friday shopping – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon.com Stock Fell Monday – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Installed Base Holds ‘Large Room’ For Upside – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analyst: Google, Amazon releasing AirPods rivals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple doubles down on U.S. job creation – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Delay the Launch of 5G iPhone to 2020 – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Don’t Buy The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.67 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 12. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Monday, April 30. Longbow initiated the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, December 23 report. As per Wednesday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 130,016 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 0.65% or 19,868 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roberts Glore & Il invested in 3.14% or 24,285 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 242,362 shares. Stonehearth Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2,838 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 1.04M were accumulated by Uss Invest Limited. Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 4.43M shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability reported 361,379 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 3.87% or 345,400 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Personal Fincl Ser accumulated 15,376 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department holds 46,295 shares.