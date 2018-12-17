Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 115.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 822,551 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC)

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 58,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305.81M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 162,650 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.05M for 11.71 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. American Financial Group had 8 analyst reports since January 19, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Bank of America. The company was initiated on Monday, September 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, August 12. The stock of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 2 by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 12 by Raymond James. The stock of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, January 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AFG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 53.11 million shares or 0.61% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Incorporated owns 33,152 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 564,309 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Regions Corp has 348 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 155,689 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 39,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.08% or 36,147 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Leavell Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,929 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 2,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Communication invested in 0.03% or 123,648 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Communication Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 58,660 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $33.78 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 JOSEPH GREGORY G bought $92,912 worth of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heritage, Allstate, AIG among insurers exposed to potential Hawaii storm – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFG Holdings’ IPO Price Is Tempting, But Proceeds Will Fund Debt Repayment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire ABA Insurance Services – Business Wire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lindner: American Financial targeting acquisitions this year – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Union rallies outside LyondellBasell refinery over labor talks – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd accumulated 881 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.09% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 1.13M are owned by Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Capital Fund stated it has 21,797 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 89,565 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.13% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 5,617 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt stated it has 4,956 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank holds 16,276 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 98,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 386 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co reported 6.57 million shares.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 206,700 shares to 809,896 shares, valued at $35.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 144,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,100 shares, and cut its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.