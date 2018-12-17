Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.16 million, down from 36,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 44.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $666,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.17B market cap company. It closed at $37.49 lastly. It is down 37.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Shares for $2.19 million were sold by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. Kadre Manuel had bought 2,000 shares worth $354,960 on Thursday, November 15. $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Thursday, August 16. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Carey Matt sold $806,149. Menear Craig A also sold $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. $42,405 worth of stock was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. 85,010 were accumulated by Northstar Advisors Lc. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il reported 9,076 shares. Aspiriant Llc reported 4,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.82% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Com accumulated 9,399 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Street Nc accumulated 37,856 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,094 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Star Management Corporation reported 10,006 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 1,475 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markel stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Century Cos holds 0.56% or 2.80 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 19.27 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $225.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,670 shares to 126,775 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, May 15. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Thursday, February 23. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Friday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 18 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 398 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Citigroup invested in 0.04% or 901,257 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Blackrock has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 6.41M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 672,527 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.28% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 251,702 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 38,332 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 61,279 shares. Andra Ap has 34,000 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 1.43% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 15,500 are held by Grassi Invest.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Monday, August 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $64 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 3 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Thursday, May 3 report. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.