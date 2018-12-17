W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,918 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.73M, up from 53,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 24.79M shares traded or 52.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 66.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $434,000, down from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $160.91. About 2.71M shares traded or 28.49% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 71,524 are owned by Everence Capital. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fincl Bank Tru reported 26,149 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.04% or 54,316 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 86,395 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc owns 2,697 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Inc invested in 1.67% or 20,128 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 558 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 81,057 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd owns 3.36 million shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Bancorp Tx holds 2.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,952 shares. Redmond Asset Management invested 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Management Inc stated it has 167,066 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 101,532 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $415.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,225 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,859 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $66.50 million activity. Puech Olivier also sold $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, November 19. 44,959 shares valued at $7.03M were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR on Tuesday, November 6. $6.25 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by TAICLET JAMES D JR. Another trade for 93,338 shares valued at $15.40M was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. $1.91M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund on Friday, September 7. $25.59 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,409 shares. Field & Main Bank has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 5,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coho Partners Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 497,169 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thompson Davis & owns 125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. National Pension holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 422,464 shares. Markel accumulated 35,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 0.73% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).