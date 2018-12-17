Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Yandex (YNDX) by 1536.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 3.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.54 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.04M, up from 216,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 1.32 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 6,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 287,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.76M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $162.82. About 956,540 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 227,892 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

More important recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Russia pursues fine for Google over banned websites – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Did Yandex Launch a “Google Free” Android Phone? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, July 18 by HSBC. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 30 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Friday, April 7. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 16.

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07 million and $617.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28,408 shares to 792,018 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 913,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. The insider DiSanto Edmund sold 11,000 shares worth $1.73M. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.30M. Marshall Steven C. sold 163,166 shares worth $25.59M. TAICLET JAMES D JR had sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25 million on Monday, July 9. $563,845 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E. $7.03 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14400 target in Monday, August 7 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 16 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 13.