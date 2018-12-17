Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 88.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 136,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, up from 153,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 12.37 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 38.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 72,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,816 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.13 million, up from 187,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Benchmark Cap invested in 28,000 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Management Ltd has 0.85% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 849,207 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.16M shares. 17,342 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fort Point Cap Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 12,909 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 5,999 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 40,700 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 4,000 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Washington Trust Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Among 11 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, December 20. Wood maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Friday, April 7 report. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Monday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Tuesday, February 13. FBR Capital upgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, October 9 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 14 to “Overweight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11.2500 target in Wednesday, June 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, October 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 25 report. Compass Point upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11 target in Thursday, August 13 report.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “A Yield Curve Inversion Would Wallop This High-Yield Dividend Industry – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend And Valuation Compared To 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q4 2018 And 2019 Dividend Projections) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly: Old Faithful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 12,095 shares to 46,479 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 26,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,375 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $391.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,845 shares to 73,533 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,545 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 15. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 14 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 3. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 16. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Twilioâ€™s Bull Run Should Continue in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, American Express, Bristol-Myers, T-Mobile and General Motors – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Galapagos’ Osteoarthritis Candidate Gets Fast Track Status – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Union Collaborates to Ease Money Transfer in China – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Holiday Retail Sales Off to a Strong Start: 5 Great Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Long Island Invsts Ltd accumulated 313,349 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Financial And Investment Mgmt Group Ltd has invested 0.5% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bares Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4.56M shares or 7.41% of all its holdings. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 148,920 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd invested 4.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zacks reported 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Presidio Cap Ltd Llc has 900,000 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 31,047 shares. 4,966 are owned by Consulate Incorporated. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,279 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 465,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Lc owns 2.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.07 million shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,388 shares.