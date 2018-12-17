Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 8.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 631,847 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.48 million, up from 581,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 204,240 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has risen 11.05% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, down from 14,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.32. About 323,522 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.80 million for 27.10 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 396 shares to 50,135 shares, valued at $100.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Reit Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 18,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,358 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsr has 5,749 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 6,876 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.03% or 10,843 shares. City Hldg owns 94 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Atlanta Management L L C has invested 2.52% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 93,755 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,355 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,970 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp accumulated 9,087 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 40,334 shares. Citigroup reported 30,141 shares. Cibc accumulated 17,881 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $8.63 million activity. 3,500 shares were sold by THURK MICHAEL, worth $532,894 on Thursday, November 1. On Monday, August 13 the insider CASHMAN JAMES E III sold $5.14M. Shares for $1.79 million were sold by Gopal Ajei. GALLIMORE ALEC D. had sold 276 shares worth $47,958. $461,327 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Should You Hold on to ANSYS (ANSS) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ansys: Stock Is Ready For A Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ANSYS, Nordic American Tankers, Woodward, GW Pharmaceuticals, CareTrust REIT, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ansys Inc. had 46 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Hold” on Friday, June 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 4 by Benchmark. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ given on Tuesday, February 9.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP by 1.02M shares to 32.81 million shares, valued at $730.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 254,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.26M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Among 17 analysts covering GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. GasLog had 44 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, April 26, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The stock of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 26. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 16 to “Underweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 5. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 18 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Danske Bank on Tuesday, August 18.