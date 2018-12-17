Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs (AON) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.15 million, down from 49,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $150.23. About 666,998 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 29.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,396 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $716,000, down from 4,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $192.28. About 1.61M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. sold $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.08% or 600,000 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.18% or 1,836 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Co has 1,169 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 93,353 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Truepoint has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 593,729 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smith Moore And stated it has 9,170 shares. Private Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 3,116 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Com holds 2,391 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.88% or 745,112 shares. American Intl Gru has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co holds 11.13M shares. Cincinnati Insurance Com accumulated 521,700 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $229.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 7,615 shares to 31,303 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 41,000 shares to 216,700 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 8.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.35 per share. AON’s profit will be $515.41M for 17.55 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.36% EPS growth.