Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 19.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 122.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, up from 8,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.2. About 542,418 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $548.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,106 shares to 121,059 shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,308 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.75 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 9,923 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 115,802 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp reported 18.02M shares stake. Haverford Financial holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,147 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co stated it has 107,235 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Winfield Associate accumulated 43,524 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs holds 2.38% or 20,840 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,394 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,042 shares. Vanguard has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,050 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,242 shares. Lynch In holds 1,267 shares.