Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.96 million, down from 61,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $163.97. About 30.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers

Torray Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 4,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,143 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 19,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 4.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 4,609 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Co holds 0.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 935,000 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.79% or 35,221 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 7,179 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Department stated it has 101,003 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sather Gru reported 61,703 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hodges Capital Management holds 3,700 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 6,781 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 3,440 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,715 shares. Torray Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 24,143 shares. Navellier & Assoc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 1.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mairs Power holds 0.01% or 7,603 shares in its portfolio.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 13,933 shares to 160,655 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 13,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,425 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Fin Strategies holds 0.78% or 7,566 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 450,529 shares. Axa invested in 3.12M shares or 2.59% of the stock. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 160,281 shares. Hays Advisory Lc stated it has 14,428 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 154,939 shares. Boston Research has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.87% or 3,940 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 5.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.62% or 66,386 shares. Salem Cap Management has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hedeker Wealth Lc accumulated 6.11% or 38,558 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corporation has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 237,521 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 4.14% or 220,993 shares.

