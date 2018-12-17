Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,941 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.82 million, up from 876,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 369,304 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 843,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $206.82M, down from 867,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $182.41. About 242,201 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88 million for 48.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 12. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 18. The rating was upgraded by Maxim Group on Thursday, October 1 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, June 27. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TYL in report on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 17.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies makes another acquisition; CFO open to more deals – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 63,800 are held by Kornitzer Capital Ks. 2,975 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 8,332 shares. Captrust Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 997,507 were reported by Franklin Inc. Bard Associates invested in 13,600 shares. Bell Bank invested in 2,423 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 161,877 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management Rech Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 196,769 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.17% or 30,793 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $5.57M was sold by MARR JOHN S JR. $53,154 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by King Luther Jr. $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by Carter Glenn A. $1.84M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $482,595 was sold by Pope Daniel M. $4.73M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by MOORE H LYNN JR.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Morris Mary Catherine sold $976,200. On Monday, August 20 Melvin Vincent P sold $156,200 worth of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 2,000 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Arrow Electronics Inc. had 25 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 29 by Credit Agricole. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 4. The stock of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, January 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, October 29. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 22 by Longbow.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK) by 143,318 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $395.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Sys. (NYSE:FDS) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,477 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Is Going Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold ARW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.13 million shares or 0.62% more from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 43,657 shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,244 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Barclays Public Limited Company has 117,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 274,700 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. 6,547 are held by Old Comml Bank In. Stevens Cap Lp reported 0.04% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 3,625 are owned by Next Financial Gru. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc holds 1.78% or 27,350 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). First Advisors Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Regentatlantic Llc stated it has 0.32% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 45,030 shares.