Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.05M, down from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $170.54. About 2.15 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 7.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,407 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, up from 250,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 2.13M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp. (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 12,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,933 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 41,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 84,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 325,856 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 92,254 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ironwood Mngmt holds 10,192 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 2,582 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 658,115 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 10,305 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 52 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cim Inv Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,598 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 53,609 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 19,664 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. JOHNSON S P IV also sold $178,569 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares. The insider FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $187,577. WOJTEK FRANK A sold $58,780 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. MORTON GERALD A sold $371,597 worth of stock.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $416.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 36,500 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $188.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.36 million for 23.17 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

