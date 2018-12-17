Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (INFY) by 103.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 42,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,362 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $858,000, up from 41,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 4.23M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 79.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 768,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.04M, up from 964,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 47.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 11.09M shares. 1,041 are held by Sage Financial. 172,395 are owned by Moors Cabot. 3.01 million are owned by Steadfast Management Limited Partnership. Baltimore holds 0.09% or 15,968 shares. 8.44 million are held by Korea Inv. Waratah Advisors Ltd accumulated 43,074 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Weik Cap Mngmt holds 21,655 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 82,942 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability. 10,716 were reported by Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 32,225 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 280,730 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Communications Ca has 2.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.82M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 38,239 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 443,920 shares to 966,487 shares, valued at $52.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Baldwin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $307.24M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 170 shares to 1,860 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

