Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 1,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,934 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.84M, up from 179,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.63. About 24.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Banner Corp (Put) (BANR) by 55.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 8,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $435,000, down from 15,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Banner Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 78,889 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has risen 3.01% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 279,700 shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $451.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocwen Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:OCN) by 104,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP).

Among 10 analysts covering Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 47.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BANR’s profit will be $37.25 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Hits 52-Week High: Will the Trend Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.35 Per Share and Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.50 Per Share, Schedules 2Q18 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BANR vs. HFWA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Hits 52-Week High: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $126,426 activity. 80 shares were sold by ORRICO BRENT A, worth $4,726. 1,500 shares valued at $86,712 were sold by Layman John R on Friday, December 7.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

