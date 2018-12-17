Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 38.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 130,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.45M, up from 337,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.42 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (BEL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 6.15M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112.25 million, down from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 4.79M shares traded or 251.54% up from the average. Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has risen 46.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bernard Arnault – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 250 Points; Civitas Solutions Rises After Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 12/14: (ALQA) (BEL) (GPS) Higher; (DTEA) (AXON) (WBA) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Belmond (NYSE:BEL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Belmond had 21 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by M Partners. JMP Securities maintained Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) rating on Monday, January 4. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, August 5. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, January 4 by Telsey Advisory Group. On Monday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 3 report. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 10. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) on Friday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Belmond Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.35% negative EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8,989 shares to 75,021 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,632 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources: A Strong Permian Player With A 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources buys New Mexico acreage in oil and gas lease sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 23 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Robinson Bradley M had bought 2,000 shares worth $43,360. $43,900 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Foran Joseph Wm. Byerley William M bought $23,030 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $22,270 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Tuesday, November 27. The insider Adams Craig N bought $22,030. $19,951 worth of stock was bought by Baty Robert Gaines on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 26 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Matador Resources had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30.0 target in Monday, November 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wunderlich maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Thursday, February 4. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $21 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MTDR in report on Friday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.