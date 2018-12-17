Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 24,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.97M, up from 307,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.87. About 1.98M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Mason Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) by 7.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc bought 320,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.74M, up from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 3.32 million shares traded or 77.23% up from the average. BHP Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) has risen 8.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,920 shares to 79,420 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,275 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. $2.29 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Williamson Stephen on Friday, December 7. The insider CASPER MARC N sold $31.07 million. The insider Jacks Tyler sold $277,176.

Another recent and important Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018.

