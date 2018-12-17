Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 11.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 18,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44M, down from 157,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 66,174 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 109.87% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carolina Finl Corp New (CARO) by 17.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 34,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.56M, up from 192,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carolina Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 20,037 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 12.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Carolina Financial Corporation had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Raymond James downgraded the shares of CARO in report on Tuesday, October 31 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, January 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Brean Capital. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $542.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 17,618 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 58,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,142 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Among 4 analysts covering BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioLife Solutions had 10 analyst reports since June 14, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Janney Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 14 by Maxim Group. Northland Capital initiated the shares of BLFS in report on Monday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 11 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 3. Maxim Group upgraded BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) on Thursday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, November 10. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, June 7.

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $739,992 for 66.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $8.09 million activity. $48,200 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was sold by Hinson Andrew G. $191,000 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was sold by DE GREEF RODERICK on Thursday, August 16. VILLIGER WALTER had sold 214,286 shares worth $2.44 million on Monday, July 9. COHEN RAYMOND W sold $236,800 worth of stock. 12,540 shares were sold by Rice Michael, worth $220,328 on Monday, October 1. The insider GIRSCHWEILER THOMAS sold 285,714 shares worth $3.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.62, from 7.5 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 19.16% less from 5.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 27,016 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 69,361 shares. 29,376 are held by Perceptive Advsr Lc. 504 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested 0.09% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 621 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 43 shares. Venator Management invested in 3.54% or 403,211 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 19,115 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 75,469 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 400 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).