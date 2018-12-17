First National Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 1,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.62M, up from 26,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $316.04. About 3.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 53.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 62,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,688 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47M, down from 115,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 19.42M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, October 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $215 target. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, January 26 report. Guggenheim upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Portales Partners on Thursday, January 7 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of C in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,947 shares to 44,133 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 18,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Invest Advisors Llc has 819 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.04% or 20,952 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 17.15M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Scott Selber Inc has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 25,082 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan Assocs holds 1.38% or 46,761 shares. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Check Cap Mngmt Ca has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,900 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Strategic Glob Lc invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Communication owns 27,194 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha" on November 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Investorplace.com" published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha" on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool" published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga" with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $430.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. Bank of America downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, April 20 to “Underperform” rating. As per Monday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Edward Jones given on Tuesday, February 13. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 16. Tigress Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research given on Wednesday, April 25. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Independent Invsts has 4.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bouchey Group Inc invested in 789 shares. South Street Lc has 1,565 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 2,000 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 82,258 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 785 shares. American Research & invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Capital Mngmt reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 2.09M shares. Stanley reported 6,649 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 2.93% or 46,659 shares in its portfolio. 62,917 are held by Whittier Co Of Nevada. Creative Planning has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "$10 Billion Order Loss For Boeing? – Seeking Alpha" on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Brazilian court lifts injunction blocking Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha" published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boeing's Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha" on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "Boeing Pays $4.2 Billion for Stake in Embraer JV – 24/7 Wall St." published on December 17, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com's news article titled: "Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on BA, MCD Stocks – Schaeffers Research" with publication date: November 29, 2018.