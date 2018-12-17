Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 13,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,803 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.53M, down from 235,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 97.26M shares traded or 41.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 19.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 63,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,059 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.61M, down from 317,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.05 million shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 9,959 shares to 22,368 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Madison Inv Holdings holds 817,015 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. King Luther Management Corporation holds 8.38 million shares. Torray Llc invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davenport And Ltd holds 0.1% or 284,091 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 240,294 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd, a California-based fund reported 250,231 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc accumulated 0.45% or 143,925 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dubuque Natl Bank &, Iowa-based fund reported 9,422 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.88% or 907,031 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa accumulated 0.4% or 1.76M shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Co Inc reported 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 556,256 shares or 5.28% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 77,229 were reported by Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA elevating two wealth management leaders to executive team – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Price Drop May Be An Overreaction – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.56 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, April 16. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26 with “Buy”. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, January 11 to “Buy” rating.

Among 18 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, April 5. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, October 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of BAH in report on Tuesday, June 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Vertical Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) rating on Wednesday, May 30. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $51 target.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. BAH’s profit will be $81.14 million for 20.91 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.18% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 12,308 shares to 79,863 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 52,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by ANDERSON KRISTINE on Wednesday, September 5. SHRADER RALPH W sold $1.53M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 96,519 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Nicholas Inv Lp reported 123,983 shares. 6,186 are owned by Foster And Motley Inc. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.6% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 3.90 million shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 27,819 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 284,767 shares. Icon Advisers has 47,800 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 179 shares. Westwood Gp has 1.12% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 2.57 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 423,378 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 14.95M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 33,467 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These local companies are considered the best for military veterans – Washington Business Journal” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Booz Allen wins $1.03B U.S. task order as prime cybersecurity contractor – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 29, 2018.