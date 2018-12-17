Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 54.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 434,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.71M, down from 802,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 266,437 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,624 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $592.56 million, down from 14,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 766,973 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M

Among 11 analysts covering BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. BCE Inc. had 26 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 27, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Desjardins Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 21 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, January 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by National Bank Canada. The firm has “Best Ideas List” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 16. The company was reinitiated on Monday, January 4 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) on Friday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs initiated BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) on Friday, December 4 with “Buy” rating.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $403.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10 shares to 1,176 shares, valued at $1.23B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc Pfd.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. BCE’s profit will be $605.69 million for 15.50 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $627.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 40,250 shares to 282,814 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 19,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 13,082 were accumulated by Aqr Cap. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 367,276 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 467,799 shares. 8,100 are held by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 769 shares. Moreover, Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.5% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 87,585 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% or 17,376 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.18% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited reported 0.07% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 12,038 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 8,893 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $6.39 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $164,350 was made by Robinson Benjamin E III on Friday, September 7. Shares for $127,000 were sold by D’Amato Ken on Thursday, August 23. $97,988 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) was sold by GRAY JENNIFER M on Wednesday, August 29. On Friday, December 7 Booth Richard Douglas sold $277,338 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 5,568 shares. 7,491 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) shares with value of $484,337 were sold by DELUCA NORMAN J. SAVORY NIGEL K sold $397,865 worth of stock or 5,926 shares.