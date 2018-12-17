Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 56,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.48M, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 7.01M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 66.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312,000, down from 7,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.06. About 429,188 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,389 shares to 85,349 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 50,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 14.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Susquehanna. On Friday, October 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest to “Sector Weight”. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 27. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, July 2. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Friday, November 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, October 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by HSBC.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 0.19% or 13,011 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 312,493 shares. 17 are owned by Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability. Ima Wealth invested in 164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 313,303 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.2% or 174,975 shares. Palo Capital has 20,440 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 381,108 shares. 52,435 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 97,541 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 575,918 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 46,909 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89 million for 33.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

More recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch in November – The Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tim Gokey Elected to the Board of Directors of Broadridge – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.