Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 4.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 1,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.04M, down from 40,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 65,858 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 28.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 221,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.26M, up from 783,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.5. About 332,621 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Among 11 analysts covering MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. MSCI Inc. had 28 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $141 target in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, October 11. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 7 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of MSCI in report on Monday, November 2 to “Market Perform” rating. Northcoast downgraded MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Monday, August 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, November 5. On Friday, March 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 18,559 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $301.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 31,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 95,899 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 18,059 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 82 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,527 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,614 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 242,774 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 520,830 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 12,352 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Brinker has invested 0.08% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 28,371 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr invested in 1,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 4,639 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.10 million activity. 4,995 shares valued at $979,020 were sold by MUTRYN THOMAS A on Tuesday, September 4. Wallace William S sold 90 shares worth $16,358. Johnson Gregory G also sold $94,500 worth of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Monday, August 20.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $2 per share. CACI’s profit will be $56.16M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caci International Inc had 75 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 10 report. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Hold” rating by Noble Financial on Tuesday, October 3. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 17. Noble Financial downgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Thursday, November 12 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 17 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, November 2.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $2.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 18,069 shares to 340,996 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 53,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Rev Group Inc.