Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,202 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $790,000, down from 9,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 782,760 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 0.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,154 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.51M, down from 331,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $120.87. About 5.50 million shares traded or 250.81% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $7.45 million activity. DITMORE ROBERT K had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.94 million on Thursday, October 25. GEPHARDT Richard A sold $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Monday, September 10. Shares for $659,500 were sold by Hunter Jesse N. BURKHALTER BRANDY sold 3,000 shares worth $395,700. 3,800 shares were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D, worth $553,090.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co initiated Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Monday, April 25. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Deutsche Bank. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of CNC in report on Monday, June 18 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, September 6. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 8 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) Announces Updated 2019 Marketplace Enrollment Estimate – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Corning, The Boeing, NV5 Global, Centene, Twenty-First Century Fox, and The Kraft Heinz with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jefferies sees three-bagger in Axovant Sciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene announces Cynthia Brinkley’s intent to retire in February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens State Bank And Tru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,305 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rudman Errol M invested in 149,200 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,274 shares. 19,750 were accumulated by Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.77% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 65,177 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability owns 13,848 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Osborne Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.88% or 101,711 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.15% or 17,692 shares. Jennison Associate Limited holds 0.27% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 39,179 shares. 46,078 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $645.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 56,842 shares to 222,036 shares, valued at $36.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. CNC’s profit will be $273.13 million for 22.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.70% negative EPS growth.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $13.12 million activity. On Friday, September 14 the insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $90,216. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $353,781 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares. Green David Lawrence had sold 9,212 shares worth $1.18M. JACOBS WILLIAM I had sold 600 shares worth $65,796. Bready Cameron M sold $7.38M worth of stock.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of GPN in report on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 16 by Credit Agricole. Robert W. Baird maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Monday, July 24. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $10400 target. Wedbush initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Friday, September 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, September 15, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Susquehanna maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, April 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. Credit Suisse maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Thursday, November 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $108 target.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $147.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 9,700 shares to 15,465 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GPN’s profit will be $197.77 million for 19.87 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.72% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Initiates Coverage Of Payments Sector, Names PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) As Top Pick – Benzinga” on November 18, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool”, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.