Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 86.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 123 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67,000, down from 923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 2.09M shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 101,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 15.22M shares traded or 38.12% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, November 9. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 28. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 9 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, September 17.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160 worth of stock or 8,207 shares. On Tuesday, December 4 Trezise Scott sold $1.00M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 53,164 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 313,755 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tru Asset owns 93,937 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 204,271 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dynamic Capital Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,975 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Victory Management reported 570,653 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Svcs holds 0.07% or 15,486 shares. Burns J W & Communication Inc invested in 25,297 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.93M shares. Jfs Wealth Limited owns 2,572 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested 2.45% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. The insider Friedrich Amy Christine sold $103,700. GELATT DANIEL bought 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PFG’s profit will be $410.42 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Principal Financial Group Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Monday, October 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, July 28. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PFG in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 23. Macquarie Research maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Friday, October 23. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFG in report on Tuesday, January 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 5 to “Sell”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Markets owns 34,900 shares. First Mercantile owns 1,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii owns 10,126 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 809,342 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 280 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 479,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Visionary Asset Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 43,399 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Landscape Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 29,795 shares. Mason Street Ltd reported 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 11,245 are owned by First Business Service. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 35,360 shares.