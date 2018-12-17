Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 600,640 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.45 million, up from 566,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 2.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 33,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.74 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $153.28. About 996,876 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,217 shares. National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 77,800 shares. Cumberland Partners has 1.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 63,822 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.51% or 4,739 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bank stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 2,700 shares stake. Parametrica stated it has 0.71% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 7.11M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc has invested 1.94% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.44% or 75,285 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh invested 0.88% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.4% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% or 7,198 shares.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 782,849 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $284.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

