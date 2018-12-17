International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 13.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 363,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.57M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 899,930 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 3.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 11,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,230 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.74M, down from 365,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.12M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $252,382 activity. $175,175 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were sold by ALBI JOSEPH R. Another trade for 1,040 shares valued at $104,104 was sold by TEAGUE L PAUL.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CVON, INUV and REN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Company: Cimarex to Acquire Delaware Pure-Play Resolute for $1.6 billion – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stocks: The Shale Merger Wave Continues to Strengthen – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 72,680 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $43.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 543,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh reported 2,785 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 62,492 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 104,677 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Brinker has 3,924 shares. 162,977 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,014 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 11,233 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4,514 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 5,600 shares. Campbell Communication Inv Adviser Llc stated it has 2,528 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cibc Asset invested in 11,283 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Total SA (NYSE:TOT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Total SA had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, April 18. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, December 8 to “Underweight”. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. Simmons & Co downgraded the shares of TOT in report on Thursday, January 21 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 24.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $842.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,975 shares to 7,469 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 7,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corporate Etf.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 44.55% or $0.49 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TOT’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 8.51 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.