Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 602,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82B, down from 58.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 11.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 1,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,622 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29M, up from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $195.26. About 861,875 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $28.93 million activity. $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving. Goeckeler David sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00 million. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32M worth of stock or 70,000 shares. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $354.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inflarx Nv by 42,599 shares to 80,227 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 42,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 17.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. $274,752 worth of stock was sold by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10.