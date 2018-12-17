Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 49.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 4.19 million shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 07/03/2018 – Cigna Is Nearing a Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 10/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Columbus/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Express Scripts – 06/10/2018; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL DELIVERS FIRST YEAR DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CEO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE HEALTH INSURER CUSTOMERS AS A RESULT OF BEING BOUGHT BY INSURER CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA AIMS TO ACHIEVE DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO IN 30’S WITHIN 18 TO 24 MONTHS AFTER TRANSACTION CLOSES; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SEES DEMINIMIS OVERLAP WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts 1Q Rev $24.77B

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.94 million, down from 38,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 639,831 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has risen 24.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, December 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, December 15. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Bank of America. Maxim Group maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $7800 target. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 4 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Leerink Swann.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $438.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 8,145 shares to 41,442 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Communication has invested 2.26% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 115,183 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.16% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.81% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 2,698 shares. Boston Family Office Limited holds 0.07% or 6,907 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc owns 0.34% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 1.61M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 0% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Huntington Retail Bank owns 20,257 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp reported 59,500 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 1,084 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.05% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 3.63 million shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 20,867 shares. Virtu Financial Limited accumulated 3,421 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Up 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cigna to Take Over Express Scripts (ESRX) for $67 Billion – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Health Care Stocks May Be Safe Haven in Event of Market Downturn – GuruFocus.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Network Claims Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50B for 9.08 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual EPS reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $3.97 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider CALDERONI ROBERT sold $241,060. Minahan Timothy A. sold $644,389 worth of stock or 5,890 shares. Another trade for 1,136 shares valued at $129,256 was sold by SOISSON JESSICA. FERRER MARK J sold $149,085 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Tuesday, November 27. The insider HOUGH PAUL J. sold 8,483 shares worth $875,106.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exclusive: A10 Networks explores potential sale – sources – StreetInsider.com” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Podcast: Dell Analyst Summit, Citrix-Sapho, Nvidia Earnings, Dolby And Microsoft Headphones – Seeking Alpha” published on November 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix elects CEO to board of directors – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 15.65% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.47 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $167.11 million for 21.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold CTXS shares while 163 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 118.38 million shares or 2.96% less from 121.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has 0.06% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 13,459 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). D E Shaw & Communication holds 0.23% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 26,087 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 126,681 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability has 2,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 272,795 shares. Trustmark Bank Department holds 0% or 321 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 13,960 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Limited Liability reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 6,228 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 1.81M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,837 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Citrix Systems Inc. had 99 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 22 by Needham. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) earned “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 7. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, October 3 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22 with “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11 with “Market Perform”.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 10,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 37,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).