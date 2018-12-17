Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $872.66M, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 1.06 million shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500.

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 6.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 202,802 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.18 million, down from 216,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 8.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.87 million for 18.01 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 14.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

