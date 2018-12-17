Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 15.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 15,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,828 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01M, down from 96,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 236,734 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 28.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 107,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86 million, down from 144,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 2.74M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 348,735 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 44,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.49M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold PPBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.06 million shares or 5.92% more from 46.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,080 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 18,271 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Jennison Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 784,232 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 86,274 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 848,289 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 428,113 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Washington Bank accumulated 100 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider LAGOMARSINO SIMONE sold $302,004. Griffith Don M. sold $770,185 worth of stock or 19,245 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Pacific Premier Bancorp had 21 analyst reports since September 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, October 11. Piper Jaffray initiated Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) rating on Monday, September 28. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $25 target. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of PPBI in report on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, October 2. FBR Capital initiated the shares of PPBI in report on Friday, July 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor by 33,844 shares to 74,635 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 220,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 15 the stock rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 31. On Monday, July 11 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COP in report on Monday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 5 by UBS. Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, November 28 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 1.61 million shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,097 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 17,424 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,263 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,464 shares. 10,350 are owned by Shufro Rose & Limited Company. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc holds 117,211 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Castleark Mngmt Ltd holds 98,460 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pacific Inv Mngmt stated it has 5,232 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 24,049 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 10,710 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 33,219 shares.