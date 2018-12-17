Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 85.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 74,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 87,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.1. About 10.47M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 5,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42M, down from 127,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 3.23 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 30 by FBR Capital. Needham maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 30. Needham has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. UBS maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, January 13. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, April 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $230 target. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.67 million. $5.19 million worth of stock was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Wednesday, November 21. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $871,068 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $134,378. 1,560 shares valued at $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Thursday, November 1. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $11.47M on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garde Cap Inc holds 4,462 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith And holds 0.34% or 3,580 shares in its portfolio. Zweig stated it has 1.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 39,785 shares. 77,850 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Co. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 27,493 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 3,489 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 18,000 shares. Commerce Bancorp owns 0.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 370,090 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119,866 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 65,977 shares. The Connecticut-based Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership has invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 2,721 shares. Monetary Grp Inc stated it has 24,030 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.32% or 26,566 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $356.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,754 shares to 135,346 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 12.03 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Weiss Multi owns 156,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 1.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). D E Shaw & invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 319,331 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Stephens Ar owns 0.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 115,455 shares. Mairs & Power owns 116,230 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 12,722 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 1.86 million shares. Advisor Partners Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Transamerica Fincl Advisors invested in 0.02% or 908 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation stated it has 13,525 shares. 283,113 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc. Canal Insur holds 1.8% or 75,000 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was downgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Perform” on Friday, February 5. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, December 13 to “Buy”. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, July 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, December 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 7 by Jefferies.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. $1.34 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae. Wallette Don E Jr. had sold 59,432 shares worth $4.27 million. Shares for $3.62M were sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD on Wednesday, August 22.