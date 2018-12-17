Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 8.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 17,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.52M, down from 200,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 7.56 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 16.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 37,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 268,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76M, up from 230,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 147,022 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 6.10% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $945.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income Etf by 6,921 shares to 48,080 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 6,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.65 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $210.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 104,630 shares to 75,210 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,033 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).