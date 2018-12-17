Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68M, up from 87,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 4.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 30.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 20,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,860 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.45M, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $178.11. About 1.28 million shares traded or 82.11% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million worth of stock. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of stock or 140,638 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 15 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Pivotal Research. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 17 by FBR Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Loop Capital. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Svcs Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 5,910 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs accumulated 2,449 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 4,567 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 35,815 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Qs Lc stated it has 29,357 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rbo Ltd Limited Liability Company has 97,969 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,655 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 394,131 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Ltd Co stated it has 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Capital Advsrs has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Cap Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 115,539 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 100,100 were accumulated by Honeywell Incorporated. Ckw Financial invested in 1,060 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 209,075 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.05 million for 17.46 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 25. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 11. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 9 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Oppenheimer. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 2.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,926 shares to 38,059 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 37,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Forest City Rlty Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Lc has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,128 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 48,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 87,631 shares. 12 West Mgmt LP owns 546,284 shares or 9.14% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 109,456 shares. Academy Cap Mgmt Incorporated Tx reported 90,689 shares stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 2,339 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0.04% or 21,712 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 15 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 18,804 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 2,469 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,707 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 922,566 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.