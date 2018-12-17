Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 79.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 8,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.78M, up from 11,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 1.08 million shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 19.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 43,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 262,957 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.40M, up from 219,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 344,264 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 10.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $43.33 million activity. $2.43M worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by CHEW LEWIS. SHERMAN MARK ANDREW had sold 10,000 shares worth $700,000 on Thursday, August 23. Baker Giles had sold 5,000 shares worth $350,003. On Thursday, August 23 the insider YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $2.10M. 3,334 shares were sold by GOTCHER PETER C, worth $233,380.

Among 9 analysts covering Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Dolby Laboratories had 22 analyst reports since October 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DLB in report on Friday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. B. Riley & Co upgraded Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Monday, July 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Dougherty. Dougherty maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 13 report. Dougherty & Company upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 28 report.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $5.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17,335 shares to 78,482 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,137 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.64, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold DLB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 56.24 million shares or 0.06% more from 56.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap reported 0.23% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Eaton Vance reported 0.06% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 5,667 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,487 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Pettee Investors Inc holds 0.62% or 14,925 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 122,570 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 4,819 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 521,941 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 108,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 101,590 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $454,213 activity. Ryan Patrick T also sold $229,395 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) on Friday, November 16.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $183.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,656 shares to 9,746 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy (VDE).

