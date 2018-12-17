Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 65.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.03 million shares traded or 49.98% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 95.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 77,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $278,000, down from 80,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 1.98M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Among 23 analysts covering Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Universal Health Services Inc. had 74 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $137.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of UHS in report on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Wednesday, April 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, January 4. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, December 14. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, October 27.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $2 per share. UHS’s profit will be $214.05M for 12.77 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UHS, Michigan health system to build a $40M behavioral care hospital – Philadelphia Business Journal” on November 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of The Danshell Group – PR Newswire” published on July 31, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Goldman Sachs Takes Action on Pharma Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Opioid legislation could lift certain hospital operators, drugmakers – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $7.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 38,000 shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 10,667 shares. Proshare Advsr has 14,855 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 2,834 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 28,127 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 55 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 1,656 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 11,145 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 436,560 shares. 76 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.25% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Profund Advisors Llc reported 3,386 shares stake. Eqis Capital Management Inc has 3,712 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 58,000 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc owns 308,845 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 2 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 22 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Friday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 7 with “Underweight”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $7800 target. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral”. As per Sunday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 29 by Suntrust Robinson.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $806.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 10,930 shares to 307,402 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield Safety Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “How Duke Energy is leading the Southeast on energy efficiency – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “More than 700,000 customers lost power in Winter Storm Diego as Duke Energy calculates repair costs – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy braces for weekend winter snowstorm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.