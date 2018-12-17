Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,139 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.92M, down from 45,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 2.42M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 97.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 44,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,325 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44,000, down from 45,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 6.81M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.09M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.