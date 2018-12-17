Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 11.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 7,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 59,323 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.88M, down from 67,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 240,505 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 10.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Axa increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 95.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 24,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40M, up from 25,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 1.14 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 20.88% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16

Among 11 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 19 analyst reports since March 11, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ERI in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 15 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by SunTrust. Roth Capital maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Nomura initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Friday, August 19. The rating was initiated by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) on Tuesday, April 3 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold ERI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.45 million shares or 9.10% more from 63.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,569 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 74,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 82,622 shares. Falcon Point Capital owns 3.27% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 313,150 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 4,262 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership reported 795,507 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 36,528 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs owns 425,435 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has 697,931 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 17,800 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) or 33,984 shares. First Mercantile has 6,136 shares.

Axa, which manages about $27.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,494 shares to 77,593 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,613 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Among 7 analysts covering ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ONE Gas had 30 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OGS in report on Monday, April 16 with “Underweight” rating. Jefferies upgraded ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) on Wednesday, April 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann given on Friday, December 9. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 2 by UBS.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. OGS’s profit will be $46.23 million for 23.81 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 183.87% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) by 386,494 shares to 453,854 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold OGS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 37.43 million shares or 0.88% less from 37.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corp owns 114,989 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 33,045 shares. Schwab Charles Invest accumulated 425,697 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0% or 12,081 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc invested in 0.12% or 59,323 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 14,799 shares. 6,444 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 93 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 156,322 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 36,033 shares.