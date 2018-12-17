Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 3,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, up from 17,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 15.65 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Zuckerberg apologizes amid EU grilling; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com); 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 56.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 3,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $522,000, down from 5,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $171.74. About 15,387 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 42,932 shares to 378,154 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Fts Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ESGR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.21 million shares or 0.68% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 293 shares or 0% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Llc holds 0.47% or 5,215 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,208 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,626 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,797 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,387 shares. Proshare Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Natixis Advsr LP holds 11,787 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri stated it has 4,400 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,316 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2017 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Enstar Group (ESGR) to Gain From Pavonia Holdings’ Sale – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 76 selling transactions for $1.83 billion activity. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M worth of stock or 61,103 shares. Stretch Colin also sold $120,023 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.75 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 452,600 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $87.97 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,112 shares worth $294,835. $907,786 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European lawmakers slam no-show Zuckerberg at Facebook hearing – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “At Facebook, Scandals and Slowing Growth Made for a Rocky 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Watch Hits a Major Milestone – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) privacy controls have broken down yet again – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs And Ca reported 71,565 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5.89 million shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 332,162 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 1.16% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. 1,756 are owned by First Corporation In. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,102 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 18,067 shares. Scotia Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 306,240 shares. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 1.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,745 shares. 3,750 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Moreover, Stralem And has 2.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,920 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 29,318 shares.