Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 49.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 466,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, down from 916,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.87M market cap company. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is up 7.83% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 30.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 903,860 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.58 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 492,761 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Price has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,100 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 2.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 57,862 shares. Cleararc Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,143 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.07 million shares. Moreover, First Citizens Savings Bank & Communications has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,404 shares. Cortland Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 3,666 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Comm has invested 0.55% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 213,958 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vantage Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 454 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 1,993 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 4,589 shares stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.02 million activity. The insider JAMES STEPHAN A sold $2.61M. THOMPSON KATHLEEN T sold $1.02 million worth of stock or 9,506 shares. The insider HUNT DAVID K sold $1.91M. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by HUGHES KEITH W on Thursday, August 16.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 16.91% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.36 per share. FIS’s profit will be $520.71 million for 16.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.55% EPS growth.

