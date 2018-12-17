Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suffolk Capital Management Llc sold 3,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.65 million, down from 21,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suffolk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $63.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1528.37. About 6.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video)

Towle & Co increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 48,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.47 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. It closed at $7.73 lastly. It is down 53.75% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.72 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $3.21 million worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85M worth of stock or 1,230 shares. 437 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70M. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22M. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.92 billion and $702.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 127,975 shares to 208,928 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 18 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. On Monday, July 2 the insider Britt Douglas sold $117,285. $739,721 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Barbier Francois on Tuesday, June 19. The insider Collier Christopher sold 49,217 shares worth $713,459. 10,576 shares were sold by Bennett David P, worth $153,309 on Tuesday, June 19. $97,632 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was bought by ONETTO MARC A. $393,551 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Humphries Paul on Wednesday, June 27.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 1.04 million shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $31.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 450,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 594,881 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

