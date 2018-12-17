Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 2.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 20,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.43 million, down from 793,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 834,754 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 5.69% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 4.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.27M, up from 70,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 1.93 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 25 investors sold FLO shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 136.41 million shares or 0.54% more from 135.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 33,516 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 52,259 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust has 234 shares. 75,300 are owned by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 35,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1.36M shares. 11,165 were reported by Novare Cap Mngmt Lc. Round Table Service Ltd has invested 0.07% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 304,873 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Geode Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.68% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 52 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowers Foods: Wrong Bake – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Koppers, Flowers Foods, Stemline Therapeutics, Aqua Metals, athenahealth, and Bojangles’ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Stockhouse” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Flowers Foods had 38 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 18. The company was maintained on Monday, September 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 30 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 15 by Gabelli. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, September 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Vertical Group. The rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 26 with “Sector Weight”. Stephens maintained Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) rating on Friday, March 23. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $2200 target.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. FLO’s profit will be $31.63 million for 30.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 9,787 shares to 415,998 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,453 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Kapur Vimal had sold 9,996 shares worth $1.59M. Another trade for 28,281 shares valued at $4.06 million was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. DAVIS D SCOTT also sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, November 14.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT CWH HON OZK ALGN FIT RYAAY MDR PPDF APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX JT COST HON DY RYAAY MGI PPDF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lincluden Mngmt holds 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 20,548 shares. M Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ims Capital Mngmt has 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 769,099 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.97% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,924 shares. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 33,675 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 2.58% or 231,160 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 139,827 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amarillo National Bank & Trust has 1,272 shares. Yhb Investment holds 0.64% or 25,312 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.14% or 1,414 shares in its portfolio.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 104,458 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $90.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) by 43,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,413 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).