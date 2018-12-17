Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 80,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,257 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.19M, down from 830,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 8.46 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 11.49% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 26.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,913 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, down from 274,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 77.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 83,113 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset invested in 0.04% or 182,119 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Ser has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lincoln accumulated 15,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Inv invested in 576,840 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated invested in 30,683 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Limited Liability Company has 1.35% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 57,900 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 661,470 shares. 4.24 million were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Asset Management One holds 0.05% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.14% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 8.67M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Research has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 155 shares to 3,701 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (Prn).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. NEU RICHARD W bought $93,683 worth of stock. $70,026 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 17,493 shares worth $235,723 on Thursday, October 25. $624,454 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by Houston Helga on Tuesday, November 13. $81,715 worth of stock was sold by Remiker Richard on Monday, July 30.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares is Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntington: My Top Big Bank Pick For Rest Of 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Huntington Bancshares At $14, Earn 5.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Watch Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp, Regions cut by Nomura on credit, loan growth uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 24. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.5000 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 20. On Thursday, April 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $329.16M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How General Electric Could Get Itself Back on Track – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, AT&T, Exxon, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” published on December 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Catalysts Investors Should See Before Going Long GE Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can General Electricâ€™s New CEO Save GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,974 shares. 52,925 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Inc has 1,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cedar Hill Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 282,286 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 263,103 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dupont Corporation invested in 0.02% or 98,393 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd invested in 202,756 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Motco owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,799 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd reported 166,255 shares. Accredited Investors accumulated 37,270 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 65,222 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. $2.49 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Tuesday, July 24. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Vetr. CFRA downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, July 21. CFRA has “Hold” rating and $2700 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 24. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 14 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 21 by CFRA. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 26 by DZ Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets.