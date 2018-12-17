Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 80.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 17,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,340 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247,000, down from 21,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 3.85M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 16/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot Starring @MelissaJoanHart in the Works at Nickelodeon…; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 09/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUF OUTPUT -0.1 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.9 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family Calls CBS Suit `Brazen’ Bid to Block Merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 12/03/2018 – Betsy DeVos had a tense interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday

Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 31,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 8.56 million shares traded or 57.71% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 836,545 shares. Sky Group Inc Ltd invested in 1.35% or 82,239 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 102,257 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 8.25 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Synovus Corporation has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 51,586 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd holds 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 10,775 shares. Btr Cap Management reported 6,000 shares stake. The Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.59% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,515 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 30,615 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,023 shares. Andra Ap owns 168,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 804,824 shares.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $739.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,677 shares to 4,009 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 13,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on December, 19 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.82 per share. GIS’s profit will be $488.92 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector perky after Campbell Soup earnings – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Where do Minnesota brands play best? Minnesota, of course, but also Maine – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pillsbury Doughboy ugly Christmas sweater is a hit – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 27. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, December 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Wednesday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $51.0 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 28 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of GIS in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Hold” rating.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. Nudi Jonathon also sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares. $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares were bought by SASTRE MARIA. MILLER HEIDI sold $604,321 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Tuesday, July 31. Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold $105,919 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 0.19% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.38% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Ptnrs LP has 20,525 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Philadelphia stated it has 149,277 shares. Veritable Lp owns 13,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 0.2% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Markets stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Morgan Stanley owns 2,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,335 shares. Somerset, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,550 shares. Wallace Management has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 0.01% or 355 shares. Atria Invests Limited Company reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd owns 404,935 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.45M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBS, Viacom feel ‘pressure’ to merge, Take-Two added to mix – New York Business Journal” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Athenex, National CineMedia, Macy’s, Manulife Financial, CBS, and Strategic Education Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS Corp. (CBS) to Sell CBS Television City for $750 Million – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “CBS Shareholders Meet, Moonves Golden Parachute at Stake – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, Amazon making more scripted shows than broadcasters for the first time – L.A. Biz” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.99 million activity. Ianniello Joseph R had sold 50,000 shares worth $2.82 million on Monday, June 18.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,539 shares to 21,295 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 20,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).